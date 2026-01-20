MCG plans to link 140 more Gurugram parks with treated STP water

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is working to connect 140 more parks under their jurisdiction with sewage treatment plants (STPs), officials said at the HT’s Gurugram First meeting last week. The work is ongoing in Malibu Towne near Vine Street, officials said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to MCG officials, an ₹8 crore project is in the works to connect all these parks to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) pipeline. Treated water from STPs will be used under the plan to ensure water supply for horticultural purposes.

Sandeep Dhundhwal, MCG executive engineer, said bids in some locations are being invited. “The work is ongoing in Malibu Towne and tender for South City-2 has been approved. Other parks are in Sector 45, Sushant Lok-1, Sector 38, among other areas,” he said.

Vanita Agarwal, general secretary of Greenwood City RWA in Sector 45, said, “Using STP water for horticulture is a positive step. Involving RWAs in such projects will ensure their success, as residents and RWA members should have a role in all work being carried out in their communities.”

Meanwhile, around 1,500 parks under MCG are being maintained by RWAs of the areas, with reimbursements taken care of by the corporation. “We pay ₹4.63 per square metre to RWAs for maintenance of these parks. Aravalli biodiversity park is being maintained by Hero MotoCorp Limited from July 2021 for the next 10 years. This is like a public-private partnership (PPP),” Dhundhwal said.

“RWAs interested in maintaining community parks can submit their applications with us. All RWAs are required to submit monthly reports and bills, which will be reimbursed by the corporation. This partnership has been in place for nearly six years now ,” he added.

Priyadeep Soni, junior engineer in MCG’s horticulture department, said nearly 160 parks have already been connected to STP water. “Parks in Rosewood City, Sushant Lok-2, and sectors 10 and 56 are some of the areas which are linked with STPs,” he said.