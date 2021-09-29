MCG polls: Voting rehearsal held in Ward 34

A rehearsal for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) Ward 34 elections was undertaken at the Sector 27 community centre on Wednesday, ahead of the elections scheduled for October 3, according to a release issued by the district administration.

A spokesperson for the district administration said, “At each booth, a four-member team has been assigned duties. Along with this, five teams have been kept in reserve. As many as 28,668 voters are eligible for voting in the elections. Polling will be conducted from 8am to 4.30pm and counting of votes will take place immediately after polling.”

Officials said that four candidates have filed nominations for the elections. Three of them are contesting as independent candidates while one candidate is fighting on a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket.

The Ward 34 councillor seat has been vacant since RS Rathee’s death due to Covid-19 on May 30. RS Rathee had won the seat as an independent councillor in the 2017 MCG elections.

The ward includes residential societies of Belvedere Towers in Cyber City, The Ivy apartments in Sector 28, The Magnolias in Sector 42, DLF Phases 1-2 township, Silver Oaks Apartment in DLF Phase-1, Oakwood Estate in DLF Phase-2, Beverly Park 1 and 2, Heritage City and Essel Towers, all of which are located in the vicinity of the Mall Mile.

In the rehearsal, organised under the supervision of the returning officer and subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Satish Yadav of the Badshahpur assembly constituency, trainers gave detailed information to the workers assigned election duty on key issues, such as the handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and the voting process.

According to officials, 30 booths have been set up at 12 polling stations at Ascent Public School in Chakkarpur, Sushant Lok Block A-1, Maruti Vihar community Centre, Pinecrest Primary School in DLF Phase-1, F-block community centre in DLF Phase-1, Sector 27 community centre, a primary play school in Essel Towers society, Garden Estate community centre, Government Secondary School in Sikanderpur, K-block community centre in DLF Phase-2, American Montessori Public School in DLF Phase-2 and at a tennis room in Heritage City.