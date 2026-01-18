MCG proposes second C&D waste plant to ease Gurugram’s burden

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has submitted a proposal to set up a second construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant in the city with a capacity to handle 400 tonnes per day (TPD), officials said at the second monthly meeting of HT’s Gurugram First dialogue on Saturday. (Representative image) Officials say Basai plant now handles 1,200 tonne per day as RWAs flag lack of public awareness, missing circulars and unclear disposal procedures. (HT Archive)

According to officials, MCG will also develop three secondary C&D waste collection points at Begumpur Khatola, Daultabad and Behrampur.

“The collection points will be developed by March 31, and will be the first such facilities in the city dedicated exclusively for C&D waste. Once set up, we expect a significant improvement in the management and handling of C&D waste,” said Sandeep Dhundhwal, executive engineer at MCG.

Meanwhile, local residents and RWA members alleged that there was little information on proper C&D waste disposal methods.

Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, RWA general secretary, Sector 23A, said: “MCG must share a comprehensive waste management plan with citizens so that they know how to effectively deal with the C&D waste they generate at household level. MCG needs to closely monitor and implement this, holding officers accountable for non performance.”

Baban Rai,a resident of Imperial Garden in Sector 102, said: “There are no circulars explaining how to dispose of such waste, nor has the MCG shared any helpline numbers. Residents and RWA members simply don’t know whom to contact for such issues,” Rai alleged.

Responding to these questions, Dhundhwal said: “Residents can hire a tractor to transport the waste to the Basai C&D waste processing plant. They can share the tractor’s details through our toll-free number 18001801817 or inform sub-divisional officer Vivek Beniwal (8146044011) at MCG, who looks after C&D waste management. This way the tractors will not be penalised.”

Priyadeep Soni, junior engineer (horticulture) at MCG, said: “Residents can also dial the toll-free number to report any illegal C&D waste dumping in their areas. An official will visit and inspect the site and will take necessary action.”

Meanwhile, city-based environmentalist Vaishali Rana said: “Residents are largely clueless about how to dispose of construction and demolition waste. The corporation must issue clear circulars and manuals to ensure proper disposal, so that such waste is not dumped along roadsides. Penalties should also be imposed on violators, as indiscriminate dumping has a serious impact on the city.”

The city currently has one C&D waste processing facility in Basai, which was earlier designed to process 300 tonnes but has since been expanded to handle up to 1,200 tonnes.

