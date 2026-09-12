MCG reduces C&D waste fee, forms 14 ad hoc committees for civic works

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday approved a series of proposals, including the constitution of 14 ad hoc committees, reduced fees for construction and demolition (C&D) waste debris for small and bulk producers, and the transfer of land in Sector 7 for the metro project. The decisions were taken during the general House meeting, where multiple civic and infrastructure-related agendas were discussed and cleared. (HT Archive)

The decisions were taken during the general House meeting, where multiple civic and infrastructure-related agendas were discussed and cleared.

MCG has constituted 14 ad hoc committees to monitor and review key civic issues and municipal works across the city. The committees will include councillors as chairpersons and members and will examine public amenities and make recommendations when necessary.

The committees are beautification, sanitation and public health, advertising and vending zones, accounts and audit, building regulations, water supply, drainage and disposal, assessment of taxes and fees, fire services, expansion and prevention, education and social welfare, planning, improvement and resources, rural and slum development, market, slaughterhouse and public health, vigilance and implementation, and road and chowk naming.

During the House meeting, councillors raised concerns over the increasing number of dairies in the city and the growing menace of stray cattle. They suggested a dedicated committee to address the issue.

MCG officials said discussions are underway, and the committee members will be decided.

Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said that forming the 14 committees would strengthen monitoring of municipal functioning.

One key decision in the meeting was reducing charges for C&D waste for both small and bulk producers. The charges, which were ₹360 per ton for small producers, have been reduced to ₹50 per ton. Officials said non-bulk producers can deposit their waste at the Basai plant or opt for waste collection from their homes.

For bulk waste generators, the fee, previously ₹360 per ton for segregated waste and ₹720 per ton for unsegregated waste, has now been fixed at ₹360 per ton. However, bulk generators must transport and deposit their C&D waste at the Basai plant.

Officials said the fee reduction aims to encourage authorised disposal of C&D waste and curb illegal dumping on vacant plots and along roadsides.

MCG officials said that in 2025, over 7 lakh tons of C&D waste were deposited at the Basai plant, with 3.66 lakh tons by bulk producers and the rest by the civic agency.

Officials said a portal for C&D waste pickup and transportation to the Basai plant is now operational for small waste generators.

The House also approved the transfer of MCG land of 1,445 square metres in Sector 7 for the Gurugram Metro Rail Project’s Priority-2 corridor.

Officials said the land is required to construct entry and exit facilities for the proposed Sector-7 metro station.

Other approved proposals included constructing a community centre in Ward 1. The mayor said road repair work and patchwork will be carried out regularly. MCG has rolled out a two-year road repair and patchwork drive to improve road construction.

Under this drive, six vehicles have been deployed to operate daily across different parts of Gurugram.

She said MCG has removed decades-old encroachment from Sukhrali pond.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, said promoting authorised disposal of C&D waste is a major step that will strengthen sanitation and environmental management and curb air pollution.