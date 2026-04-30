MCG senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor polls cancelled as mayor skips process

The election for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled after the mayor failed to turn up for the process, officials said. Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said that she was unwell due to which she could not manage to visit the election process. (HT file photo)

According to an MCG official, the election process could not proceed as planned in the absence of the mayor, whose presence is considered essential for conducting the proceedings.

“The election that was supposed to take place today is likely to be cancelled as the mayor did not turn up for the process,” the official said.

Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said that she was unwell due to which she could not manage to visit the election process.

Voting for the two key posts was scheduled to be held at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), with councillors expected to participate in the process amid heightened political activity and shifting alliances. However, uncertainty prevailed at the venue as the process failed to begin on time.

The contest for the two posts had drawn significant attention, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believed to have an edge due to its numbers, but internal dynamics and the possibility of cross-voting kept the outcome uncertain.

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Manesar Mayor Inderjit Kaur Yadav had recently joined the BJP along with several independent councillors, a move seen as strengthening the party’s position ahead of the election.

The municipal house comprises 36 councillors, along with nominated members and ex-officio representatives, making the election a closely watched contest in local political circles. Several rounds of meetings and negotiations had taken place among councillors over the past few days to secure support.

Officials indicated that further clarity on the election schedule is expected soon, with a fresh date likely to be announced after administrative review. The delay is expected to prolong the uncertainty over leadership positions within the civic body.

The election had already been pending for months due to administrative and legal delays, impacting the functioning of the corporation. With Thursday’s process now unlikely to go ahead, officials said the wait for the appointment of key leadership positions may continue.