MCG takes away dog which attacked woman in Civil Lines

Gurugram: A team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday shifted the pit bull which attacked and critically injured a woman in Civil Lines to a shelter house meant to keep animals, including canines. The dog will be kept under observation for two weeks, officials said.

The dog was allegedly not on leash when it attacked Munni (36), who was walking on the road near the Public Works Department (PWD) guest house in Civil Lines on Thursday morning, police said.

Vijay Pal Yadav, deputy commissioner, MCG, said that they have taken the dog in their custody and it will remain under observation of a veterinary doctor. “Based on the doctor’s report, a decision will be made to either hand it over to the owner, or send it for treatment and training,” he said.

Yadav also said that the MCG team asked its owner to produce all necessary documents including those relating to registration and vaccination for carrying out an inquiry. “It is the responsibility of owners to keep a dog under control and on leash. If the dog injures anyone, then the owner is responsible. Owners must register their dogs with the MCG after paying a fee of ₹500,” he said.

Rishi Malik, senior sanitary inspector, MCG, said that the dog would remain under observation for 14 days.

Inspector Pankaj Kumar, station house officer, Civil Lines police station, said the police wrote to the MCG on Thursday to take necessary action against the dog and its owner in accordance with the law. “We have also sought a report from the doctor to know if the victim’s life is under threat from the injuries sustained on her head, neck and limbs. Based on the report, police will add stringent provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the case against the dog owner if necessary,” he said.

Kumar said the victim was stable after undergoing a surgery at Safdarjung hospital, Delhi on Thursday. She is a native of Cooch Behar, West Bengal and lives in a rented accommodation in Civil lines locality, working as a domestic help.

He added that the dog owner lives in an independent house in Civil Lines. “The owner did not keep the dog on leash and it came out on the road and attacked the woman,” Kumar informed.