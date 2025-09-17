MCG tightens action against property tax defaulters, five properties sealed in zone-1

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its enforcement drive against property tax defaulters, sealing multiple high-value properties that failed to clear outstanding dues despite repeated reminders, said officials on Tuesday. Similar operations are being prepared for zones 2, 3, and 4 in the coming days, said officials.

On Tuesday, MCG’s tax branch teams carried out a sealing operation in zone-1, under the supervision of zonal taxation officer Pankaj Kumar, tax inspector Pankaj Saluja, and other staff members. Officials said the action was part of a broader effort to recover crores of rupees in pending tax revenue owed to the corporation.

The properties sealed during the operation included Auvana Munja at Bestech Cyber Park in Narsinghpur, which had outstanding dues of ₹78,40,117, BR Arora at the same location with dues of ₹69,03,051, and Harilok Properties with dues of ₹17,24,867. Another property at Bestech Cyber Park with outstanding dues of ₹1,49,80,950 was also sealed, along with an industrial and commercial property in Kadipur carrying dues of ₹3,34,78,864.

Officials confirmed that this action is only the beginning of a larger crackdown, as similar operations are being prepared for zones 2, 3, and 4 in the coming days to ensure property tax recovery across the city.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya emphasised the importance of timely tax payment and said, “Property tax collections are a crucial source of revenue for improving civic amenities, infrastructure, and sanitation services in Gurugram. No leniency will be shown towards habitual defaulters. Strict action, including sealing of properties, will continue against those who fail to clear their dues.”

Dahiya also appealed to property owners to pay their taxes on time and avoid coercive action.

“Paying property tax on time is not just a legal obligation but also a civic duty. It directly contributes to the development of Gurugram and ensures better facilities for residents. We urge citizens to cooperate with the corporation and avoid coercive action,” he added.

MCG officials maintained that the ongoing crackdown is aimed not only at boosting revenues but also at creating a strong deterrence against chronic non-payment. They said the additional funds generated will be used to support critical projects focused on infrastructure and cleanliness across the city.

HT tried contacting the property owners, however they did not respond.