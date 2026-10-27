MCG to install 2,480 streetlights across 19 roads in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is installing 2,480 streetlights along footpaths and central verges of 19 roads across the city to improve visibility and road safety at night. The MCG has asked residents to suggest roads in their areas that were not included in the first phase. Officials said the suggestions will be considered while preparing the plan for the second phase. (HT Archive)

In the first phase, 2,050 lights will be installed along footpaths on 10 roads, while 430 lights will be installed on central verges of nine roads. Officials said the installation of streetlights along the Medanta Road footpath has been completed.

The project aims to improve illumination on stretches where poor lighting affects visibility and makes night-time travel difficult for pedestrians and motorists, added officials.

2,050 lights planned along footpaths

The roads identified for footpath lighting include Huda City Centre to Signature Chowk, Huda City Centre to Golf Course Extension Road, Huda City Centre to Bakhtawar Singh Chowk, Bakhtawar Singh Chowk to Medanta traffic lights, Hero Honda Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk and Bakhtawar Chowk to Mayfield Garden Road.

Other stretches include Mayfield Garden to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Sohna Road from Park Hospital to Mayfield Garden, Park Hospital Chowk to SPR and Dharam Marg.

Central verges of nine roads to get lights

The MCG has also identified nine roads for lighting along their central verges. These include roads dividing sectors 45 and 46, 45 and 53, 51-52-57, 53 and 56, 44 and 52, 51 and 52, and 45 and 48. Gurugram University Road and Sector 51-46 dividing road are also part of the plan, said officials.

The MCG has asked residents to suggest roads in their areas that were not included in the first phase. Officials said the suggestions will be considered while preparing the plan for the second phase.

The initiative is part of the corporation’s efforts to improve road infrastructure and lighting across Gurugram.