The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will install 40 sensors across the city to improve flood prediction and strengthen the city’s urban drainage planning, officials said on Friday. MCG to install 40 sensors across Gurugram to strengthen flood prediction

As part of the initiative, 20 flood-depth sensors will be installed at critical waterlogging points identified by the MCG, while another 20 will be deployed along major sewer lines to detect overflows and enable a quicker response during the monsoon.

Additional commissioner of MCG Yash Jaluka told HT that the sensors are equipped with solar panels and will be installed across the city by June 10. “We are aware of the critical locations that face waterlogging during the monsoon, but we lack precise data on the depth of flooding at these points. These sensors will help us accurately assess the extent of waterlogging,” Jaluka said.

According to the MCG, it has identified 153 critical waterlogging hotspots across the city, while IIT Gandhinagar has identified an additional 200 locations. The civic body has partnered with the institute to launch the pilot phase of “Rain-to-Resilience” — a technology-driven flood prediction and urban water management system for Gurugram.

Officials said that of the 153 hotspots, desilting and cleaning work has been completed at 55 locations, while work at the remaining hotspots is underway. They shared the deadline for the work had been extended to June 15, which was May 31 earlier.

MCG officials added that the civic body has introduced a feature on its website — mcg.gov.in — where residents can access information on waterlogging-prone areas and report flooding issues in their neighbourhoods.

“Residents can report waterlogging in their area and indicate the approximate depth of flooding. To make reporting easier, we have provided visual reference options—such as an auto-rickshaw, car, person and bike—allowing residents to estimate the depth accordingly. This will help us gain a better understanding of the situation on the ground and plan the next course of action,” added Jaluka.

Officials said residents will be required to upload photographs of waterlogging on the portal, making photo submission mandatory for every report.

They added that citizens can also upload photographs of waterlogging from last year as well as images from recent rainfall incidents to help the corporation better assess vulnerable locations across the city.

Additionally, the MCG stated that around 1,600 electric poles located in waterlogging-prone areas will be covered with PVC pipes to prevent the risk of electrical leakage or current during the monsoon. Officials said that 400 poles have been identified from each administrative zone for the exercise, and a tender for the project has already been awarded.