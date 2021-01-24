MCG to observe second Zero Waste Day

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will observe Zero Waste Day for the second time on Monday. On Zero Waste Day, MCG officials will only lift wet waste from households for a single day.

As per officials of the civic body, the rationale behind observing Zero Waste Day is to instil a habit of waste segregation among residents and utilise the generation of wet waste for composting purposes.

MCG had observed the city’s first Zero Waste Day on December 25 last year. MCG has now decided to hold zero waste days on the fifth and 25th of each month.

“On the first Zero Waste Day, MCG had got full support from citizens. We are hoping that on Tuesday, this time there will be even more cooperation. All citizens will separate their waste and put only wet garbage for pickup. Dry and mixed waste will not be collected on this day,” said Dheeraj Kumar, joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission, MCG.

On the first Zero Waste Day, around 105 tons of wet waste was lifted from across the city that was transported and dumped at MCG’s compost plant on Darbaripur Road. Wet waste includes fruit peels, vegetable peels, tea leaves and suchlike.

MCG officials said that household waste-lifters have been given training to explain residents about different types of waste segregation, its importance, and about the bimonthly Zero Waste Day.

Over the last eight years, MCG has been figuring out ways to segregate waste in the city, after the city’s only waste processing plant in Bandhwari caught fire in 2013 and has been lying defunct ever since. Over time, the landfill has accumulated more than 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste.