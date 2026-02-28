MCG to revamp Gurugram markets with ₹21.5-cr infra boost

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to revamp markets across 16 sectors in the city. Under the initiative, the civic body plans to upgrade parking facilities, repair broken footpaths and ensure pothole-free roads to ease congestion in these commercial hubs, said officials. Residents said the condition of markets in most sectors is deteriorating and lacks designated parking spaces (HT)

MCG has identified Sectors 5, 7, 7 Extension, 9, 9A, 10A, 15 (Part 1 and 2), 23, 23A, 31, 38, 40 and 46 markets for the revamp at an estimated cost of ₹21.56 crore, officials said.

“Work in a few markets has been approved. Once approval is granted for all the markets, tenders will be floated. The aim is to upgrade facilities and ease congestion in the market areas,” said Vijay Dhaka, MCG chief engineer.

Residents said that the condition of markets in most sectors is deteriorating and lacks designated parking spaces. Even if parking facilities exist, they don’t have the capacity to accommodate large number of vehicles which often leads to congestion.

Richa Tiwari, general secretary of Sector 46 RWA, said, “Our market has no parking facility. People park anywhere. As you enter the market, you can see cars parked illegally.”

“Markets are not at all maintained properly by the corporation. You will find roads filled with potholes, no footpaths and dust,” she added.

Abhimanyu Yadav, Sector 40 RWA president, said the market is also grappling with frequent sewage overflow. “Sewer overflow is a common occurrence here. The footpaths are damaged and sanitation remains a major concern,” he said.

He also pointed out that there is only one public toilet in the market, constructed nearly a decade ago. “Its condition is extremely poor and unhygienic. The civic authorities need to pull up their socks — it appears as though they have been complacent,” he added.

Shreya Yadav, a resident of Sector 23, said the poor upkeep of the market has been a long-standing concern. “Basic infrastructure in our market has been neglected for years. Broken pavements, haphazard parking and inadequate lighting make it inconvenient and unsafe, especially during evening hours. A proper revamp is long overdue,” she said.

Dhaka said the objective is to comprehensively revamp these markets and upgrade civic infrastructure. “The corporation aims to provide better facilities and ensure visible improvement. As soon as tenders are floated, work on the ground will start,” he added.