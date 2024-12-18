MCG to set up 10 vending machines for cloth bags

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in an attempt to make the city plastic-free, has introduced automatic vending machines that dispense cloth bags for ₹10, officials said. Automatic vending machine for cloth bags installed at Sheetla Mata Mandir. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In the first phase, 10 vending machines are to be installed at prominent locations across the city — five are already operational at the MCG office in Sector 34, Sheetla Mata Mandir, Vyapar Kendra in Palam Vihar, Ambience Mall, and Suncity Township in Sector 54 — while the remaining five are likely to be installed by the end of the week. Each machine has a capacity of 500 bags, and accepts payments through ₹10 notes, coins, or through UPI.

The project — a collaboration with RSPL Welfare Foundation — will be under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the officials said.

MCG additional commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh said the initiative aims to encourage citizens to replace single-use plastic bags with reusable cloth bags. “This project is a vital step in promoting environmental sustainability and tackling the menace of plastic pollution. The vending machines are a convenient solution for people to access cloth bags at an affordable price of just ₹10,” he said.

“Using cloth bags is a small but impactful step towards saving the environment and ensuring a healthier future for ourselves and upcoming generations,” he added.

Earlier, in December 2020, MCG had set up a cloth bag bank at Nai Basti near Sadar Market, which has empowered 35 underprivileged women to produce cloth bags, thus providing them with a sustainable livelihood. To date, the cloth bag bank has distributed over 2 million cloth bags, preventing an estimated 10 million plastic bags from being used, civic body officials said.