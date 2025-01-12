MCG top official targets officials for inaction at resolution camp

With seven other grievances raised by community members during the Samadhan Camp in Gurugram on Saturday, Chauma village resident Sandeep Yadav accused civic officials of ignoring repeated complaints about unauthorised construction. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) additional commissioner, Dr Balpreet Singh, condemned the inaction and warned of strict consequences for officials failing to fulfil their duties. A resolution camp being held in Gurugram earlier in December 2024. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The allegations raised by Yadav and other community members highlighted a pattern of indifference between the responsible assistant and junior engineers. Despite earlier complaints, no action was taken to curb the unauthorised construction, and both officials were notably absent from the welfare camp, they alleged. Upon learning of their absence, Dr Singh directed them to submit written explanations for their negligence and non-attendance.

The Samadhan Camp, launched by the Haryana government, aims to expedite the resolution of civic complaints. During Saturday’s session, eight grievances were presented, ranging from illegal construction to sanitation and civic amenities. “Samadhan Camp is a critical platform designed to provide a one-stop solution for citizens. All relevant officials from various departments must remain present so that attendees do not have to shuffle from one office to another in pursuit of resolutions. This approach not only reduces bureaucratic delays but also strengthens administrative transparency, ensuring citizens feel heard and supported,” said Singh.

The additional commissioner highlighted the success of the initiative, citing examples where immediate remedies were provided for issues like waste management, road repairs, and street lighting, MCG officials said. Singh lauded the camp’s role in fostering direct engagement between government officials and citizens, calling it a “proactive shift in governance.” However, he warned that MCG officials found shirking responsibilities or skipping these sessions would face strict disciplinary action.