MCM launches ‘Green Wall’ initiative to fight pollution, boost greenery in Manesar

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has launched a "Green Wall Initiative" to increase the city's green cover and curb pollution. The initiative began on Wednesday with a large-scale plantation drive held at Nawada Cricket Ground in Sector 86, aimed at transforming underutilised spaces into green buffers that can absorb dust, reduce carbon emissions, and improve local air quality, said officials.

The event saw participation from residents, community organisations, and corporate volunteers. Around 500 saplings of native and pollution-resistant species such as Azadirachta indica, commonly known as Neem were planted, marking the first phase of what MCM officials claim will become a continuous urban greening project across Manesar.

Speaking about the project, Sandy Khanda, founder of the Green Pencil Foundation which collaborated with MCM for the project, said that the effort goes beyond symbolic plantation drives. “This initiative is about long-term commitment. We’re working with MCM and corporate partners under CSR programmes to ensure that every sapling planted today survives and matures into a fully grown tree,” he said.

Khanda added that under the collaboration trees have been planted near the Aravalli Hills with plans to expand the drive to other industrial and residential sectors. “Pollution levels in Gurugram and Manesar have been rising steadily. The idea of the green wall is to create a natural barrier that can mitigate particulate matter,” he explained.

Deputy mayor of Manesar, Reema Chauhan, who attended the event, praised the initiative and said that MCM plans to plant over 100,000 saplings across the city in partnership with environmental groups and local residents. “The time to act is now. The event was in collaboration with TaskUs under a CSR initiative. With increasing pollution, we must prioritise regions with limited greenery and transform them into sustainable green zones,” she said.

According to officials, this initiative could become a model against rising pollution in Gurugram.