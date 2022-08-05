MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday.
According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
Now, residents do not have to travel to different parts of the city with their grievances, said officials. “With the MCM expanding gradually, the space in the Sector 1 office was not feasible. It was only ideal for setting up the newly formed municipal corporation. We will operate the new office on a temporary basis, until the MCM finds a spot to build its own office in the centre of the city, which could be easily accessible,” said a senior MCM official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.
Established in December 2020, MCM opened its first office at the HSIIDC Complex in Sector 1 in February 2021. A total of 29 villages with an overall population of 515,000 come under its jurisdiction. The first-ever election for the civic body is expected to be held in October this year.
