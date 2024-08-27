MCMC committee approval now must for political ads on cable and cinema in Gurugram

District commissioner and district election officer Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday announced that political advertisements on cable TV and in cinema halls within Gurugram district can no longer be broadcast without prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). The announcement was made following directives from the Election Commission of India. The rule also extends to political ads published in newspapers, which now require MCMC certification before publication, added Yadav. Disregarding the mandated approval by MCMC will result in immediate legal consequences, said Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav. (HT Archive)

In the meeting, DC Yadav said that a district-level MCMC committee has been formed in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, ensuring compliance with the Cable TV Network Regulation Act and other Election Commission rules. “Strict action will be taken against violators of these regulations,” he added.

Yadav also noted that all advertisements on cable channels and other platforms will be closely monitored by the MCMC, with special scrutiny on political ads. “Cable operators and cinema hall owners are prohibited from airing any advertisement without an MCMC certificate during the election period,” the DC said.

According to Yadav, the guidelines mandate that cable operators and cinema hall owners must secure an MCMC certificate before broadcasting any political advertisement during the election period. Violations of these rules will result in immediate legal consequences. The MCMC-issued certification will bear the signature and seal of the competent authority, and only those advertisements recorded on certified CDs should be broadcast.

To obtain approval, candidates must submit an application using Annexure-A, after which the MCMC will issue a certification in the Annexure-B format. This process requires two copies of the advertisement on a CD and two copies of the promotional material’s script. Applications must be submitted at least three days before the intended broadcast. If the MCMC finds any issue with the advertisement, the candidate will have 24 hours to correct and resubmit it.

In addition to broadcast ads, Yadav mentioned that newspaper ads will also need MCMC certification, as part of efforts to accurately record election expenses. The committee will focus on preventing paid news during the election period.