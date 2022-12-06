Meham MLA’s brother arrested from Gurugram in cheating case in Madhya Pradesh

A 50-year-old man, whose brother is an independent MLA in the Haryana state assembly, was arrested by a team of Madhya Pradesh police from a condominium in Sector 50 on Monday night.

The suspect, Shivraj Kundu, is one of the prime accused in a cheating case registered in early 2021 at Moti Nagar police station in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

Kundu’s brother Balraj is an independent MLA from Meham constituency, Rohtak. Balraj did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment despite repeated attempts.

According to police, both brothers are directors of a construction firm that was involved in road construction projects in Madhya Pradesh. One of these projects was in Jaisinagar, Sagar, police said.

A contractor named Dharamvir had carried out part of the construction work for a few crore rupees for the firm but was not paid by the brothers, after which he got a First Information Report registered against Kundu, his MLA brother and four officials of their firm, police said.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of Sector 50 police station, said, “Kundu is booked in a cheating case in Sagar. The Madhya Pradesh police team took him back via road.”

Sub-inspector Munna Lal Dhurve, additional station house officer of Moti Nagar police station, said Kundu was remanded to judicial custody by a court in Sagar on Tuesday.

“This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, Hashim Khan, who worked as an engineer in Kundu’s construction firm, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cheating case last year,” he said.

Dhurve said the complainant in the case is also from Haryana. “Senior authorities had issued directions to arrest him in the case after supervision. His brother is also named in the FIR. Further investigation was ongoing,” he added.