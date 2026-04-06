Migrant workers get priority as Gurugram expands mini LPG cylinder access

The district administration has “begun prioritising migrant workers and labourers without LPG connections, who have been hit by skewed supplies”, by rolling out 5 kg mini cylinders through gas distribution agencies, officials said on Sunday. (Representative image) Small cylinders priced at ₹1,500 initially; distributors told to maintain stocks, submit daily records; industrial units roped in for awareness campaigns. (HT Archive)

Officials said any valid Aadhaar holder can purchase one mini cylinder at a time, with no requirement of a prior LPG connection or proof of permanent residency. Migrants can purchase the 5kg cylinders directly using Aadhaar identification by paying around ₹1,500, including a one-time security deposit of ₹900, officials said, adding that subsequent refills will be ₹600. “The cylinders can be refilled after a minimum interval of nine days from the date of purchase. This will further prevent black marketing, as the per-kg cost of LPG through these cylinders will be significantly lower than prevailing rates in unauthorised markets,” said Sunil Daber, assistant food supplies officer.

According to the food and supplies department, 58 gas agency distributors across Gurugram have been instructed to maintain a daily reserve of 15–20 5-kg LPG cylinders.

“For the past few days, the priority allocations for migrants have started proactively. Around 60 to 70 such cylinders were sold on Friday and Saturday,” said Daber.

A gas distributor, who did not wish to be named, said demand remains limited. “These small cylinders have been around for almost a year now. But no one paid enough attention until the supply chain was also affected at the local level,” he said, adding that only 15–16 cylinders are being sold daily across eight agency-designated centres.

Officials acknowledged low uptake due to lack of awareness and said efforts are underway to inform industrial workers. “We are in touch with industrial units to sensitise their workforce to purchase mini cylinders instead of exploring unauthorised options at informal markets. Strict action will be taken against those who misuse the direct procurement norm. Distributors are mandated to submit daily supply records,” said an official.

Industry bodies flagged operational concerns. Deepak Maini, chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry, said, “Even though no substantial migration has taken place so far, there is a growing need for coordination among the local authorities to prevent black marketing… Many factories in Sector 37, Udyog Vihar, Khandsa and Manesar have allowed workers to cook on their premises.”

Atul Mukhi, president of IMT Industrial Association, Sector 8, said the administration has assured support but warned against misuse of direct allocations. “The harvesting season in April triggers migration every year, but the impact is slightly more this time due to the supply crisis,” he said.

Officials added that industries can now directly approach gas distribution agencies for commercial LPG and PNG supplies instead of routing requests through the five-member committee headed by the DC. They also said that 10kg LPG cylinders will be made available at distribution centres, with refilling permitted once every 18 days.

Delhi Govt bans direct sale of LPG from centres

On Sunday, the Delhi government announced a ban on direct LPG cylinder sales from godowns to curb malpractice, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said.

Authorities are also expanding 5kg cylinders like in Gurugram, adding help desks to curb illegal sales of cylinders.