Minor fire at Bandhwari landfill, six shanties gutted in Sec 44

A fire was reported at the Bandhwari landfill on the Gurugram-Faridabad border around noon, following which a dozen fire tenders were sent to the spot from Faridabad, Ballabgarh and Gurugram. Officials said that it was a minor incident and there were no injuries.

“Fire at the landfill is a common occurrence. Due to the build-up of toxic gases, the landfill always remains susceptible to fire and it is a frequent occurrence at the Bandhwari plant,” said Narender Yadav, fire safety officer.

Yadav said that the intensity of the blaze was minor, but it led to heavy smoke in the area. “The problem with landfill fires is that the blaze is not limited to one area. Until the waste pile is cleared till the bottom, fire keeps breaking out sporadically,” said Yadav.

Officials said that after the major dousing operation ended, a fire tender was left at the spot to control the situation.

In another incident, a small cluster of shanties, located just off the Sector 44 main road, caught fire around 4.15pm. Officials said that six shanties were gutted, but there were no injuries.

“The blaze occurred in an open area near Kanhai village. By the time we reached the spot, six shanties were gutted. We managed to save the last remaining shanty. The fire is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit or cylinder blast,” said an official from the Sector 29 fire department.

Officials said they were informed of the fire at 4.22pm and two fire tenders were sent to the spot, following which they doused the flames in 20 minutes.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, as the occupants of the sole shanty that survived the blaze hurried to empty their belongings.