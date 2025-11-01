Minor girl raped in Gurugram’s Sec 38 hotel; Two, including owner, arrested

An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor after taking her to a hotel room in Sector 38, said police on Friday, adding that a 35-year-old man was also arrested for his involvement in the crime. Turan said that the matter had come to light when the victim’s mother approached police on Tuesday alleging that her daughter was kidnapped on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said that the 18-year-old prime suspect had met the victim in a mall in Sector 68 and had befriended her. The 35-year-old suspect owned the hotel in Sector 38.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that the prime suspect had taken the girl to the hotel after creating a forged Aadhaar card to show her as a 22-year-old girl on Sunday.

“He sexually assaulted the girl inside a room. The hotel owner had not verified the Aadhaar card on the M-Aadhaar application to check if it was original as the girl was clearly a minor. He had not even taken signatures from both of them and allowed her to go inside a room with the suspect,” he said.

Turan said there is a stern guideline of Gurugram police to all hotel, guest house and PG owners that all the Aadhaar cards provided to them by a visitor or guest must be verified on M-Aadhaar.

Turan said that the matter had come to light when the victim’s mother approached police on Tuesday alleging that her daughter was kidnapped on Sunday.

“Following her complaint, an FIR was registered and the minor girl was recovered and both the men were arrested,” he said.

Police said the minor, whose medical examination has been carried out, has recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate and has said that she was sexually assaulted by prime accused in the hotel room. The duo will be produced before a court and taken on police-remand for interrogation for further investigation.