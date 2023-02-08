Minor girl working as domestic help in Gurugram sexually assaulted: Police

A 14-year-old girl working as a domestic help was rescued from a house in Gurugram on Tuesday after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the couple who were her employers. The minor, a native of Ranchi, claimed that she was confined in the house for the past five months, police said.

A team of one stop crisis center (Sakhi) and the police on Tuesday rescued the girl who was hired through a placement agency in Delhi.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the girl was tortured and sexually harassed by the couple for several months.

“The couple did not provide proper food to the girl and assaulted her. There were several injuries on her hands, feet and face. She told police that she survived on left over scraps,” he said.

“After her rescue, she was admitted in hospital where her condition is stable,” he said.

According to the complaint filed by Sakhi Center in-charge Pinky Malik, a minor girl was kept by the couple for domestic work in a house located in New Colony area.

“The couple used to beat her every day. They did not even let her sleep at night and tortured her. As soon as I received a tip-off, I alerted and she was rescued from the house,” she said.

Police said that a probe is underway and action will be taken against the family and placement agency once the investigation is completed.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple had hired the girl five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. During this, both husband and wife used to beat the girl daily for minor issues. The girl was sexually harassed too, said police.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the couple under sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and under relevant sections of JJ act and POCSO act.

