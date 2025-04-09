Monsoon prep: minister directs Ggm officials to clean drains fast

Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting with Gurugram officials to assess the monsoon preparedness by the city’s civic bodies. At the meeting, Singh — the Badshahpur MLA — directed the officials to ensure that all arrangements are in place to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The meeting, held at the PWD Rest House, was attended by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Garg, additional commissioner YS Gupta, and senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials.

At the meeting, Singh — the Badshahpur MLA — directed the officials to ensure that all arrangements are in place to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season. “All drainage and sewer cleaning operations must be completed within the prescribed timelines, especially along national highways passing through the district,” he said, stressing that MCG and GMDA must transition from temporary pump-based solutions to permanent drainage infrastructure over the next three years.

To address waterlogging in green belts, Singh proposed a low-cost model, where identified areas could be dug and filled with bricks and stones up to one foot above ground level. This method, he said, would improve groundwater recharge and enhance safety during rains.

The minister further urged pollution control officials to prevent industrial waste from contaminating Gurugram’s drainage system. He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to clean the Yamuna, and highlighted the need for coordination with the Delhi government regarding the desilting of the Najafgarh drain. He also expressed concern that some road repair projects have failed to clean adjacent drains, increasing the risk of damage during the monsoon, and instructed officials to check and correct high drain holes that contribute to residential flooding.

Singh further called for a comprehensive inspection campaign of sewage treatment plants in residential societies to assess their efficiency. Additional concerns discussed included the payment of water charges by MCG, the cleaning of underpasses, illegal water connections to booster stations, unauthorised water supply in unapproved areas, the dumping of waste into stormwater drains, and internal drain connectivity to sector-level mains.

GMDA chief engineer Rajesh Bansal informed the minister that GMDA manages a 135-km drainage network, of which 81 km have been cleaned using high-capacity suction machines. An additional 12 km will be cleaned by June. Similarly, 83 km of GMDA’s 150-km sewerage network have been cleaned, with 14 km more scheduled by June.

In a separate update, GMDA executive engineer Vikas Malik said 135.90 km of roads in Gurugram have been renovated, with another 13.53 km under progress. A further 87 km of roads are proposed for construction and repair work in the coming months, he said.