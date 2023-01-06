More police on Gurugram roads to prevent accidents amid fog

Gurugram traffic police deployed 400 police officers on Sohna Elevated Road, Delhi-Jaipur expressway and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) between 10pm and 9am to help commuters due to low visibility.

Police officers said six accidents were reported in the past three days due to low visibility but there was no casualty. Riders and police control room vans have been deployed on these stretches to enforce the speed limit, said police officers, adding that the patrolling teams will also help drivers tow vehicles in case of breakdowns.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said, “We received at least 15 complaints requesting us to increase night patrolling. We have identified 40 spots on stretches such as national highway 48, Kundi-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Sohna Road, Sohna Elevated Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), where most accidents take place during foggy conditions. Teams are deployed at each crossing and we are monitoring speed and lane driving for safe commuting.”

He added, “We have written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is prepared for the fog by ensuring medians are properly painted, blinker lights are installed at all entry and exit points as well as reflector tapes, CAT-eyes, and road-stud reflectors for ensuring lane-driving. Our teams will prepare a daily report and we will analyse data weekly to take decisions on deploying force,” he said.

Police said they have taken precautions to ensure that no vehicles are stationed on the highway that can lead to accidents. “The teams are stationed at every entry and exit and we have deployed an ambulance on each stretch. Teams are coordinating with the integrated command and control centre (I-CCC) to keep a check on any violations or speeding,” said Sangwan.

Drivers have been urged to turn lights to low beam during fog. High beams are less effective during foggy weather conditions, said police officers.

Police said they have listed stretches where paint lines are missing, which would help commuters when visibility is very poor. Cab and heavy vehicle drivers have been urged not to overtake on the expressway and to be careful while changing lanes, said police.

Rupesh Purohit, a resident of Sector 50 who commutes to Delhi every day, said he called the police control room and traffic police officers to increase patrolling on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, where visibility is poor in early morning. “Four vehicles collided with one another on Monday morning. Even two vehicles rammed into a station autorickshaw near Cyber City. Police deployment will help in removing stationed vehicles,” he said.

