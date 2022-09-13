Motorcyclist crushed to death on NH-8 after truck jumps lane
Police said the truck was removed from the spot with the help of a crane and the motorcyclist was rushed to government hospital in Sector-10 but was declared dead
A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a trailer truck which crossed over to another lane by jumping a divider on NH-8 in Manesar on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.
Police said that the truck was going towards Jaipur while the motorcyclist was travelling towards Gurugram on the opposite lane when the accident took place near Panchgaon chowk. Police said that the man riding the motorcycle was crushed under the truck and died at the spot.
According to police, the truck driver managed to flee the spot after the accident. Police said that the truck first crossed over to the lane leading to Delhi and then its driver once again tried to cross over the divider to return to the correct lane but the vehicle toppled. Police said the truck was removed from the spot with the help of a crane and the motorcyclist was rushed to government hospital in Sector-10 but was declared dead.
An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian penal code was registered against the unidentified truck driver on complaint of a head constable Mukesh Kumar at Manesar police station on Tuesday.
Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation was on to trace the driver’s identity and arrest him.
Riverfront, development of STPs part of Ghaziabad’s plan for revival of river Hindon
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district will prepare a proposal for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon as part of a combined workplan to be submitted by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office. District officials said that their measures will be part of the plan being prepared by the Meerut division. It has two tributaries, Krishni and Kali, which also face huge pollution issues.
Allotment of six civic projects, estimates for two others approved in F&CC meeting
The allotment of six civic projects and estimates for two others were approved in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday, a release issued by the civic body stated. All civic projects that cost between ₹1 and 3 crore are approved by the F&CC. Projects above ₹3 crore are approved by the Haryana Urban Local Bodies, while projects under ₹1 crore are approved internally by the MCG.
Shuttering collapse incident: FIR against unknown people for causing death due to laxity
The Lucknow police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified people for causing death due to their negligence in connection with the shuttering collapse incident at the under-construction site of U.P. police training and forensic science institute in Sarojininagar here on Monday. In the incident, a labourer Akram Ali, 40, of Chhapra in Bihar had died while four others were injured.
Posing as cop, man dupes engineering student in Pune
Impersonating as a police officer, a man allegedly duped a third year engineering student in Narhe of Rs 20,000. According to complainant Gaurav Bhoi (20) who approached the Sinhgad road police station, on September 5, he was duped by an unknown man who claimed that he was an inspector posted at Khadki police station. To avoid a police complaint, the accused demanded Rs 20,000 and the complainant paid the amount in cash.
Nearly 600 mobiles reported stolen or lost this Ganeshotsav: Pune police
The recently held Ganpati festival may have been an occasion to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings but it also witnessed petty thieves slipping into crowds to rob devotees of their mobile phones and other valuables. The ten-day Ganesh festival began on August 31 and ended on September 9. As per data shared by the police, a total of 411 people reported their mobiles as stolen or lost during the first nine days.
