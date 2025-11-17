Naharpur Kasan bus depot set to start as GMDA, HSIIDC move on land transfer plan

Construction of the planned bus depot at Naharpur Kasan is expected to begin soon, with the land transfer for an 11.31-acre plot in Manesar village currently in process, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Saturday. The depot project, earlier proposed in Bhangrola, was shifted after officials found the 9.2-acre site unsuitable due to a 5.5-metre-wide approach road and increasing public demand for more buses. (Representative image) GMDA will pay HSIIDC based on circle rates as Haryana prepares for 200 new e-buses under PM-eBus Sewa; other depots in Sectors 48 and 103 are also progressing. (HT)

A joint site visit by GMDA and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) officials was conducted last Wednesday to assess the alternative land offered by HSIIDC. “The land has been found suitable for the development of bus depot in Manesar. Further discussion on the matter is underway between GMDA and HSIIDC,” a senior GMDA official said, requesting anonymity. The new site is located on a 60-metre-wide approach road, making it feasible for construction.

Officials said GMDA will pay HSIIDC for the land based on circle rates, and a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared shortly. Land allotment issues have delayed the project despite 25 city buses currently operating daily in Manesar, many of which run empty during late-night and early-morning hours due to the absence of a dedicated depot, a senior GMDA official said.

HSIIDC expedited the land transfer after senior Haryana government officials raised the matter during the Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition 2025 on November 06. The development comes as Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited plans to induct 200 electric buses by end-2025 under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

GMDA is also progressing on other infrastructure: a bus terminal in Sector 10 (tender to be floated), a bus depot under construction in Sector 48 and a DPR under review for Sector 103.