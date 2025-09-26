Najafgarh double murder case: Two suspects arrested after encounter

Two suspects wanted in the Najafgarh double murder case were caught in Gurugram after they were injured in an exchange of fire with a joint team of Gurugram police crime branch and Delhi police special cell team early Friday morning, said officials. According to police, the duo were shot in the legs while trying to flee on a motorcycle. (Representative file photo)

The suspects were identified as Mohit Jakhad, 29, from Goyla Khurd in Chhawla and Jatin Rajput, 21, of Vipin Garden in Dwarka Mor, both from Delhi. Both the suspects were carrying a bounty of ₹50000 each, said police.

The duo were wanted in the murder case of Neeraj Tehlan who was shot dead inside his car in Najafgarh area on July 4 this year.

Tehlan, who also had criminal antecedents, was a crucial witness in the high-profile double murder of two bookies, Sonu, 34, and Ashish, 21, (single names) who were shot dead from a point-blank range inside a salon in Najafgarh in February 2024.

According to police, the duo were shot in the legs while trying to flee on a motorcycle when a joint team of Gurugram and Delhi police tried to intercept them near Dhankot.

A special cell sub-inspector Vikas (single name) had sustained a bullet injury in his left arm while a head constable Narpat (single name) narrowly escaped as his bullet-proof vest caught one of the bullets fired by the suspects while being chased.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the suspects had opened fire six rounds targeting the teams chasing them.

“The raiding team members had retaliated by firing seven rounds including the initial warning shot,” he said.

Turan said that the injured SI along with both the accused caught after the encounter were rushed to Sector-10A civil hospital for treatment.

A stolen motorcycle, two pistols, four live and 13 empty cartridges were recovered from the spot after the encounter, he said. The duo will be arrested after being discharged and will be interrogated. A first information report (FIR) for murder attempt and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against them.