19-year-old electrocuted to death at IGL pipeline site in Delhi

New DelhiA 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death while undertaking maintenance work at an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline site at Nanda Enclave in Najafgarh on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. A case of causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to machinery was registered.

The victim was identified by a single name, Himanshu.

“Our investigation revealed that Himanshu was carrying out the maintenance work at IGL’s pipeline in Gali Number-14, near Ved Mandir at B-Block in Nanda Enclave, Najafgarh, when he suffered electric shock and died. The incident spot was inspected and videographed. A site plan was prepared with the help of the contractor Shiv Poojan. What exactly led to the electrocution is being probed,” deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Following the electrocution, the victim was admitted to a nearby facility and then moved to a speciality hospital, with police also being duly informed. The victim was declared dead on arrival. The body was shifted to Rao Tula Ram Memorial hospital’s mortuary in Jaffarpur Kalan for an autopsy and handed over to the family.

A case of causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to machinery was registered under sections 106 and 289 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown persons at Baba Haridas Nagar police station, the police said.

IGL officials have clarified that the deceased was not part of IGL team.