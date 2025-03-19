NBCC gets Gurugram admin’s nod to raze 3 Green View towers

The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday granted NBCC permission to demolish three towers (E, F, and G) in the NBCC Green View condominium in Sector 37D, citing their deteriorating condition and potential safety risks. The district administration on Tuesday gave permission to the developer to demolish three towers in the complex. (HT Photo)

The developer had sought urgent approval for demolition after parts of the buildings collapsed last year, officials said, adding that the timeline of the demolition is yet to be finalised.

The order, issued by the Gurugram deputy commissioner, stated that the decision was taken after a detailed meeting on February 10, 2025, with officials from the district administration, Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) (enforcement), Public Works Department (PWD), and other stakeholders.

The order noted that the demolition must comply with all relevant policies and guidelines.

“After detailed deliberation it was agreed to allow you to demolish the aforesaid towers, subject to compliance with the policies/guidelines of concerned departments,” the NBCC order said.

Buildings declared unsafe after audit

NBCC first sought permission in June 2024 to demolish the condominium and submitted another request on January 22, 2025, following a structural audit by IIT Bombay in 2021. The audit found all seven towers unsafe.

Previously, in February 2022, the Gurugram administration had declared the complex uninhabitable under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, and ordered its evacuation by March 2022 based on reports from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and IIT Roorkee.

Residents vacated the buildings following the district administration’s directive, officials said.

NBCC, in a letter submitted on January 22, 2025, highlighted the urgent need for demolition due to repeated structural failures.

Anil Kumar, chief general manager (engineering), NBCC, wrote, “Due to the deteriorating condition of the buildings, several balconies of Tower F (floors 5, 6, 7, and 8) collapsed on August 9, 2024, and again on September 9, 2024, four more balconies of the same tower collapsed. If people had been nearby, a tragic accident could have occurred. There is a serious risk that the tower may collapse on its own, endangering lives and property, especially a school adjacent to the project. This situation creates an urgent need for controlled demolition to prevent harm to nearby residents.”

Following this, the deputy commissioner’s order on Tuesday officially granted NBCC permission to demolish Towers E, F, and G, along with surrounding structures and services in the NBCC Green View complex.

NBCC launched the Green View project in 2010, handing over possession in 2017.

The condominium comprises seven towers (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) with 784 apartments and 139 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats. According to officials, NBCC retained ownership of Towers E, F, and G, as these units were never sold, while Towers A, B, C, and D had some sold apartments.

A senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said,“Given the seriousness of the matter, NBCC has been granted permission to demolish three towers, following all safeguards recommended by the district administration.”