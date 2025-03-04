NCRPB plans expansion of key roads to boost Delhi-Ggm link

The National Capital Regional Planning Board (NCRPB) is planning to expand two key roads to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram. One road will pass through Raghopur village, linking Upper Dwarka Expressway with Najafgarh Road, while the other will connect Gwal Pahari with Andheria Morh in Delhi, officials said. One road will pass through Raghopur village, linking Upper Dwarka Expressway with Najafgarh Road. (Parveen Kumat/HT Photo)

The NCRPB has estimated the cost of expanding Raghopur Road at ₹103 crore, which includes land acquisition and construction, officials said. The Gwal Pahari-Andheria Morh road, spanning 8.8 km, is projected to cost ₹305 crore. According to officials, the expenditure breakdown includes ₹106 crore for land acquisition, ₹149 crore for construction, and ₹50 crore for a plantation drive, according to a recent meeting of the committee of transport secretaries held on February 14.

“The construction time of the project would be about 2.5 years. The proposal is under finalisation and will be put up to the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Finance Department/Planning Department for approval and budget allocation,” stated the minutes of the meeting.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said that NCRPB is prioritising key road upgrades to improve traffic flow between Gurugram, Delhi, and Faridabad. “The upgradation of Mandi Road and Raghopur Road is a priority as it will significantly improve connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi and reduce congestion on NH-48 and MG Road. The Raghopur Road will also serve as an alternative to the Dwarka Expressway,” the official said.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena had approved the expansion of the Andheria Mor-Gwal Pahari road in March 2023. Government officials said the existing road, with a right of way of 8-12 metres, is planned to be widened to 30 metres. For the 1.8 km stretch between Upper Dwarka Expressway and Najafgarh Road, NCRPB estimates an expenditure of ₹103 crore, covering both land acquisition and construction. “The land acquisition will be handled by the Revenue Department, Delhi, while the construction cost approval is in progress,” the meeting minutes mentioned.

A senior GMDA official revealed that Haryana has informed the NCRPB that the Delhi government must bear the full cost of the Raghopur road expansion since it falls entirely within Delhi. “This decision has been taken at the highest level of government. Haryana will not bear the cost of expanding and constructing this road,” he said.

The Upper Dwarka Expressway, 60 metres wide in Gurugram, narrows to just 10 metres in Delhi’s Raghopur village, leading to congestion. Residents said that after crossing the master sector roads of sectors 108 and 109, commuters face bottlenecks in Raghopur, where the road width reduces drastically before widening again in Sectors 114 and 115. “With the change of government in Delhi, we are hopeful that these projects will now take off,” said Pawan Kumar, a Palam Vihar resident.