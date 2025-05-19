NCRTC proposes Gurugram-Faridabad-Greater Noida RRTS link

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has proposed to set up an RRTS (regional rapid transit system) rail project connecting Gurugram and Greater Noida, through Faridabad and Noida, which will connect with the Ghaziabad-Jewar airport corridor, according to a communique from the NCRTC to the Haryana government. Iffco Chowk in Gurugram. The first station in Gurugram is proposed near IFFCO Chowk at Sector 29 on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the proposal, the project will be independent of operational or upcoming projects, including the Delhi-Gurugram RRTS and Delhi-SNB projects. NCRTC has sought approval from the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) for the proposed alignment to prepare a detailed project report for a 60-kilometre-long RRTS line.

A senior HMRTC official aware of the matter said that the proposal to develop the RRTS system was discussed recently in a meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. “The proposal is under the consideration of the Haryana government and it will greatly boost connectivity across three important regions of NCR. We will provide all support and assistance to make this project happen,” the official said.

A second senior government official, requesting anonymity, said that the Haryana chief minister recently held a meeting in this regard, and directions were issued to take it forward.

The proposed train system will be designed for a speed of 180kmph and is estimated to cost ₹15,000 crore.

In the communique sent to the Haryana government, NCRTC said: “Before initiation of DPR work, MoHUA has also desired formal approval of stakeholders on the route alignment of Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor at the earliest. Since majority of the proposed alignment is passing through state of Haryana, it is therefore requested that attached Namo Bharat alignment may be reviewed, and suitable approval may be provided to initiate the work of preparation of DPR.”

The NCRTC proposed to set up six stations as part of the project. The first station in Gurugram is proposed near IFFCO Chowk at Sector 29 on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, from where it will move to Sector 54 on Golf Course Road and reach Faridabad along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. In Faridabad, stations have been proposed at Bata Chowk and Sector 85-86 intersection. From here, the RRTS will enter Noida and a station is proposed at the Sector 142-168 intersection. It will then move to Surajpur in Greater Noida, where it will connect with the Ghaziabad-Jewar airport Namo Bharat corridor, according to the document.

The NCRTC has also called for the setting up of a monitoring committee by the Haryana government, comprising members from departments concerned at the state, district and local levels for fast and effective decision-making.

Currently, NCRTC is working on the construction of a 102-km RRTS corridor from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB through Gurugram. Work on this project is expected to begin in August 2026, with completion targeted by November 2031. The project cost is pegged at ₹35,000 crore, to be jointly borne by the Government of India and the state governments of Haryana and Rajasthan.

The corporation is also working on a 136-km corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to New Karnal in Haryana, which will move north along the Ring Road in Delhi to Mukarba Chowk, and then follow NH-44 through Panipat up to Madhuban. The project is estimated to cost ₹34,000 crore.