Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Neighbour sets woman afire in Haryana days before victim's wedding
gurugram news

Neighbour sets woman afire in Haryana days before victim's wedding

  • On Sunday, his relatives stayed over so his family slept on the rooftop. “I woke up around 5.30am when a relative informed me that someone set my sleeping daughter on fire,” he said.
The victim suffered around 40% burn injuries. (For Representation)
The victim suffered around 40% burn injuries. (For Representation)
Published on May 10, 2022 02:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A 24-year-old woman was injured after a man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, two days before her wedding on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said police.

Complainant Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, said that his daughter was to be married on May 11. On Sunday, his relatives stayed over so his family slept on the rooftop. “I woke up around 5.30am when a relative informed me that someone set my sleeping daughter on fire,” he said.

Kumar said his daughter was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“The doctors informed us that my daughter suffered around 40% burn injuries. One of our neighbours sneaked onto the rooftop with petrol and set her on fire,” he said.

Sunil Kumar, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station, said a case has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime crime news
crime crime news
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Students take part in a plantation drive.&nbsp;

    Shrubs to make up over 75% of Delhi’s plantations this year

    With Delhi slowly running out of land for carrying out its annual tree plantation, compensatory plantation and tree transplantation efforts, the annual greening target of 3.54 million saplings this year will be largely met by planting shrubs, which make up about 76% of the total 2.76 million saplings being planted by the 19 greening agencies of the national capital, forest department officials have said.

  • Punjab Police have sealed the area after the blast reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, Mohali. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Mohali blast: Suspected rocket attack at Punjab intelligence headquarters

    An explosion, believed to be a result of a rocket propelled grenade attack, took place at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. “A rocket-like thing was fired at the building around 7.45 pm. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and forensic teams are investigating it,” Mohali SP (headquarters) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu told reporters.

  • Rajasthan Ground Water Minister Mahesh Joshi.

    Delhi Police to probe rape case lodged against Rajasthan minister’s son

    Delhi Police on Monday said they would investigate the rape case filed against Rohit Joshi, the son of Mahesh Joshi, a minister in the public health engineering department of the Rajasthan government. Police had filed a “zero FIR” in the case on Sunday, but said that they would transfer the case to Rajasthan, because the crime allegedly took place there. Delhi Police later transferred the case to Jodhpur police.

  • Police said that after raping the woman, the man went on the run. (Pic for representation)

    Man rapes woman nearly 17 yrs after throwing acid on her

    A 43-year-old man, who was jailed for seven years for attacking a woman with acid in Kanpur 17 years ago, was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi's outer district police for allegedly raping the woman at her Delhi home in December 2021, police said on Monday.

  • A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim’s father. (HT Photo)

    Ludhiana | 22-year-old ends life; suspected his girlfriend of ‘cheating’

    A 22-year-old man ended his life at his residence in Chhawni Mohalla, allegedly over suspicion that his girlfriend was cheating on him. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim's father. The complainant said that his son works as a salesman in a shop and was in a relationship with a woman. The victim's father also said the accused were threatening his son over phone.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out