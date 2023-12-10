close_game
New lane driving rule introduced for Delhi-Gurugram expressway; check fines

New lane driving rule introduced for Delhi-Gurugram expressway; check fines

HT News Desk
Dec 10, 2023

The new rule being imposed starting from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border, covering both sides of the expressway.

The traffic police in Delhi-NCR have decided to tighten their grip to strictly enforce road and safety laws on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. Dedicated teams of cops will reportedly be deployed at certain points on the expressway that will ensure commercial vehicles don't breach the assigned lanes even during the night.

What steps have been taken?

According to News18, the road and safety law prohibits commercial vehicles from operating on the first two right lanes. Anyone violating the rules will be fined 500. 1,500 will be fined if the rules are breached for the second time.

A senior traffic police official informed that the rules are being put in place starting from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border, covering both sides of the expressway.

Transporters informed

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said transporters have been informed to ask the drivers to follow the rules and not to take the first two lanes on the right of the expressway.

He chaired a meeting with senior officials to spread the word about the new rules and ordered traffic inspectors to ensure proper implementation of lane driving.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

