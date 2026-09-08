What happened to Kamir Loubarria? NYPD recruit dies after collapsing at police academy

Kamir Loubarria, an NYPD recruit tragically passed away on Monday. As per reports, he suddenly collapsed at the police academy in Queens and later died. His death has left the NYPD mourning a recruit whose career had only just begun. An NYPD recruit died after he suddenly collapsed while working out at the Police Academy. (Unsplash)

What happened? Kamir Loubarria tragically died on Monday after he suddenly collapsed while working out at the Police Academy.

The recruit was pronounced dead at 1pm local time after being rushed to Booth Memorial Hospital, having passed out at the NYPD's academy in Queens, NYC, sources told The New York Post. Loubarria was breathing and awake for a period of time after CPR was administered.

Also read: NYC's Labor Day West Indian Day Parade hit by violence as shootings and stabbings reported

NYPD confirms his death The NYPD confirmed the news on X, writing, “Today, Probationary Police Officer Kamir Loubarria tragically passed away. Kamir was committed to a life of service and helping to keep New York City safe. The entire NYPD mourns this devastating loss.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch visited the hospital after the recruit's condition worsened. Loubarria had joined the police department only in April, as per The Post.

Also read: Are Prince Harry and Meghan becoming working royals again? King Charles gives blunt reality check

Tributes pour in Police Benevolent Association union President Patrick Hendry paid tribute to Loubarria in a statement on X. He said, "Our hearts are heavy following the death of our brother police officer who collapsed during training at the Police Academy today. Although his NYPD career was just beginning, he was already a hero, simply for choosing to raise his right hand and dedicate his life to protecting New Yorkers."

He added, “His fellow police officers will continue to stand by his family to support them in any way we can during this incredibly difficult time.”