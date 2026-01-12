New master plan to prioritise roads, civic infra in Farrukhnagar

Haryana’s Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday said the new master plan would give fresh direction to the overall development of the Farrukhnagar region, with priority accorded to road connectivity, bypasses, basic infrastructure and civic amenities. He said projects proposed under the plan would be implemented in a phased manner to provide long-term solutions to issues pending for years. Officials said funding details are yet to be finalised and works will be taken up in phases due to technical constraints. (HT Archive)

The minister was addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Farrukhnagar–Daboda Mor road. On his arrival in Farrukhnagar, residents accorded him a traditional civic welcome.

Singh said the road project had been a long-pending demand and would improve traffic movement while reducing accident risks. “Better road connectivity is the backbone of development. This road will not only ease daily commuting for residents but will also improve access for trade and emergency services,” he said.

Extending New Year greetings to public representatives, municipal officials and residents present, Singh said the state government was working continuously to address basic civic issues at the grassroots level.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to Farrukhnagar’s comprehensive development, he said long-standing demands were being addressed systematically. Under the new master plan, projects related to the Farrukhnagar bypass, bus stand, sewerage network, drinking water supply and electricity infrastructure would be taken up on priority.

Singh expressed confidence that under the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government would fulfil the responsibility entrusted by the people. “Development work will be accelerated not only in Farrukhnagar but across Gurugram district, ensuring a better quality of life for residents,” he said.

Addressing traffic congestion, Singh said a bypass at Chandu and four-laning of the road from Chandu to Farrukhnagar would be taken up soon. He said the project had faced technical hurdles due to the Sultanpur National Bird Sanctuary, but these would be resolved shortly. On demands for an underpass at the Farrukhnagar railway gate, he said it would be considered if congestion persists after four-laning.

Officials said the projects will be implemented in phases. They did not reveal the budget of these individual projects yet. Preliminary clearances and resolution of technical issues linked to the Sultanpur National Bird Sanctuary are expected in the coming months, after which tenders will be floated. Construction of the Chandu bypass is likely to begin this year, while four laning of the Chandu–Farrukhnagar road will be taken up in phases with a targeted completion window of 18 to 24 months, subject to statutory approvals and funding.