A newly built mortuary was inaugurated at the subdivisional civil hospital in Pataudi on Wednesday, making it the third such facility in Gurugram, officials in the district health department said. Autopsies of road accident victims and cases of both natural and unnatural deaths will be carried out at the facility from the first week of April. New mortuary opens at Pataudi hospital, third such facility in Gurugram

Gurugram currently has a fully functional mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, apart from a post-mortem centre at the subdivisional hospital in Sohna.

Dr Sudhir, senior medical officer at the hospital complex, said around ₹40 lakh was spent under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of the Jagaur Foundation to construct the morgue, which has 10 deep freezers and a modern preservation chamber to store bodies for up to two days.

“Two post-mortems can be conducted at any given time by a dedicated team of doctors and technicians,” Dr Sudhir said.

Bimla Chaudhary, Pataudi MLA, said families of the deceased will no longer have to rely on the Civil Hospital mortuary in Sector 10A. “The mortuary will serve residents from Manesar, Pataudi, Bilaspur and Farrukh Nagar,” she said during the inaugural ceremony.

“A long-standing demand of Pataudi residents has been met with the construction of this facility under the Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi Municipal Council. The new facility will reduce the burden on the Civil Hospital and the autopsy centre in Sohna,” said Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Dr Sudhir added that the morgue has a reception cabin, toilets, a doctor’s duty room, a viscera room, and a records room. “Family members can request storage of bodies at reduced costs compared to private facilities,” he said.

According to officials, the facility has been opened in response to an increase in post-mortem cases reported at Bilaspur, Pataudi and Farrukh Nagar police stations, with an average monthly caseload of 30 to 40 autopsies.