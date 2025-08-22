NHAI carries out demolition drive between Hero Honda Chowk, and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk amidst stiff resistance

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started a demolition drive on Thursday in which five to six structures were demolished by the team composed of NHAI officials along with officials from the district administration and police. The drive was conducted to clear the land required for construction of the six-laned road, and metro rail on the 3 kilometres stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. Demolition drive from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The demolition team faced resistance while demolishing a house in Saraswati enclave near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk as the property owners alleged that they were not given any prior notice, and people were staying inside the house, said officials.

As per the highway officials, the demolition drive started from Hero Honda Chowk where a hotel cum commercial complex, which had been partially razed earlier by the owner, was demolished by the authorities using earth movers.

“The demolition is being carried out on the main carriageway of the highway project and the entire acquisition process has been carried out by the highway authority. Compensation has been announced by the district administration and there is no stay from the court on the structures being demolished,” said Rohtash Singh, tehsildar Pataudi, who was appointed the duty magistrate by the district administration.

After demolishing the hotel structure, the team demolished four to five structures including shops on the carriageway. The highway officials, however, faced protests and resistance when they started demolishing a double storey house on the edge of Saraswati enclave colony, adjacent to Brahmagiri Adhram, which is also facing demolition but has obtained stay from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Santosh Devi, owner of the house demanded that the highway officials should produce notice for eviction and demolition. “We have not got any notice for the demolition and there has been no demarcation carried out by the NHAI officials. The demolition team has damaged the structure while people are still inside the house. We have not taken any compensation to vacate the house,” she said.

Dinesh Khanna, the owner of the hotel complex also said that he had not been paid compensation, and notice for demolition was not served.

To be sure, NHAI acquires land under the NHAI Act 1966 (amended in 2013) by first notifying intent (3A), hearing objections, and then issuing a final declaration (3D) that vests the land with the government. After survey and evaluation, compensation is awarded and disbursed through the district revenue collector, following which possession is taken. Disputes on compensation can be challenged through arbitration or in court.

When asked about the matter, Daksh Lohan, an NHAI official said that the acquisition of the land and structures was carried out in 2023 and an award for compensation was also announced by the highway authority.

“We have followed all norms for acquisition of land and structures and it is the reason that the demolition drive is being carried out with the support of district administration. Around 20 structures have to be demolished on this stretch and none of these have any stay from the court. We are again demarcating this house and only part of it will be demolished,” he said.

NHAI officials said that while the structure in Saraswati enclave will be demolished partially, there were five houses in adjacent Qadipur enclave that will be removed completely as the metro line will be passing through this land.

“The proposed Gurugram Metro line will pass through this land and the road has to be widened to six lanes for clearing the encroachments and acquired structures required,” said officials.

The project to expand the road from Hero Honda chowk to Umang Bhardwaj chowk, which is 3.2kms in length was conceived in 2021 but due to non availability of land and encroachments, the construction could not be started by the highway authority.

The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is one of the busiest stretches in the city with traffic from NH-48, Sohna road, Dwarka Expressway and Old Gurugram converging there.

A senior GMDA official said that an amount of ₹200 crore will be spent to upgrade the road to six lanes, and it will also include two underpasses and a flyover. “This project will be executed by NHAI and a metro rail line will also be constructed on this stretch by GMRL,” he said.