NHAI starts repair of Dwarka eway stretch damaged in vehicle fire

Gurugram Repair work underway. (HT Photo)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday started repairs of an elevated 100-metre stretch of Dwarka Expressway, up to the undulated surface near the newly constructed Basai underpass, after a vehicle caught fire at the spot around a month ago leading to slow damage to the road surface since, officials aware of the matter said.

A senior NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said that the incident took place on the Gurugram to Delhi side of the highway. Two lanes were repaired on Thursday and two others will be repaired by Saturday, the official said.

The official said: “An inspection was conducted, after which it was found that an accident had taken place at this location in which a vehicle had got burnt and diesel spilled on to the road. The hot diesel damaged the bitumen over time and this caused potholes and undulation. We have started repair on Thursday and it will be completed by the end of the week.”

An official with the project contractor said that two lanes of the road were repaired on Thursday and remaining two will be repaired on Saturday. “We did not repair the road in one go as it could have led to closure of the road,” the official said.

Another official aware of the matter said that three-layer bitumen topping was done all across Dwarka Expressway to ensure there is no undulation. “It appears that one of the surfaces got damaged and is being repaired,” he said.

Dwarka Expressway is being built at a cost of ₹9,000 crore in four packages. The portions in Gurugram are completed while the ones in Delhi are under construction.