NHAI to repair Gurugram road on priority post rains

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday said it will take up repair work of the stretch of road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk on priority and the potholes will be filled immediately once the rain stops in the next few days. The road stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is in a bad condition and has developed large potholes, making commuting quite difficult on the stretch. (HT PHOTO)

The contractor for the project has also been asked to take up patch work at the damaged stretches as soon as the weather improves, the authority said.

The road stretch is in a bad condition and has developed large potholes, making commuting quite difficult on the stretch. To be sure, the stretch between Hero Honda Chowk, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, and newly constructed Basai flyover connects several parts of the city including sector 10, Sector 9, Pataudi road, Sector 37 C, and also Dwarka expressway.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority official said that construction of elevated road will happen after the alignment of Gurugram metro railway line is fixed. “There are multiple issues to be resolved before the elevated road project can start,” he said.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, Rewari project implement unit, said that the potholes’ repair will soon be undertaken. “The patch work to repair the damaged stretches and potholes using bitumen will be taken up as soon as weather improves. The contractor has been asked to take up this work and it is within the scope of the Rewari Pataudi highway project,” he said.

Thousands of vehicles daily cross this stretch, and traffic has particularly increased after this road was connected with Dwarka expressway through a flyover.

Sundar Singh, a frequent commuter, said that the road was repaired earlier this year but has again developed large potholes, making it tough to drive on this stretch. “There is a lot of congestion on this stretch caused due to broken roads as vehicles have to slow down considerably to cross this road,” he said.

Residents said that they await the construction of an elevated road on this stretch but they are yet to see any action on that plan. “There were plans to construct a six-lane surface road. Thereafter, it was announced that an elevated road will be constructed. But even the existing road is not in a good condition,” said Diwakar Kumar, who lives along the Dwarka Expressway and uses the road every day to visit the office in Sector 31.