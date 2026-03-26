NHAI to take over MG Road stretch, plans upgrade and interchange at Iffco

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take over the 5.5km MG Road stretch from Iffco Chowk to the Haryana border next month, officials said, after the highway authority issued a notification for entrustment of the road currently under the Haryana PWD. Authority to prepare DPR, fix roads, drains and footpaths; corridor seen as future hub with RRTS and metro convergence. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Highway officials on Wednesday said that following the takeover, NHAI will appoint a project consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for upgrading the corridor, improving vehicular movement and reducing congestion. The authority will also explore the possibility of constructing an interchange at Iffco Chowk.

A senior NHAI official said a direction for entrustment was issued on February 6 and formal procedures to take over the road from the state government are underway. “The stretch from Iffco Chowk to Haryana border will now be taken over by NHAI. The remaining stretch of this road from Haryana border to Andheria Morh in Delhi was taken over by NHAI last year from the Delhi PWD. This road has been designated as NH148A,” said the official.

Officials said that after assuming operations and maintenance, the authority will prioritise recarpeting the road surface, cleaning drains and repairing pedestrian footpaths.

“Iffco Chowk is likely to become a major transportation hub in Gurugram as the RRTS to Delhi to Bawal and Gururgam to Faridabad will converge at this point. A metro station is also proposed at this spot and given these developments, the NHAI plans to ensure that road infrastructure meets the requirements of this heavy traffic. We will also explore the possibility of an interchange at Iffco chowk which will ensure smooth movement of vehicles and reduce congestion,” the highway official said.

He added that NHAI is already working on upgrading the 7.5km stretch from the Haryana border to Andheria Morh in Delhi.