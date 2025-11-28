NIA takes blast accused to Faridabad to find hideouts

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday brought Dr Shaheen Shahid – one of the key accused in the terror module behind the November 10 blast in Delhi – to Faridabad for the identification of suspected hideouts and locations linked to the conspiracy. Dr Shaheen Saeed arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with Delhi blast case, being brought to Patiala House Court. (Vipin Kumar)

Officials aware of the matter said that the NIA team spent nearly three hours in the district, taking her to Al-Falah University, a house in Khori Jamalpur village, a farm in Fatehpur Taga, and a chemical shop in NIT Faridabad.

The people cited above said that Shaheen was taken to the chemical store where materials used in bomb-making were allegedly purchased. The visit was also aimed at verifying her movements and her links with co-accused Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and suicide bomber Dr Umar un-Nabi.

The probe, the said, has so far revealed that Muzammil operated from multiple hideouts near the Al-Falah campus. In addition to two accommodations earlier traced in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga, investigators have now identified a third location – a three-bedroom house he rented in Khori Jamalpur village between April and July 2025 for ₹8,000 a month.

The house belonged to a former village sarpanch, who confirmed renting it to Muzammil. “He visited several times with a woman doctor. He said he wanted space to trade in Kashmiri fruits,” the former village head said, adding that Muzammil left after three months, with 15 days’ rent unpaid. “I never suspected he was a terrorist. I gave the house in good faith.” Investigators say the “woman doctor” accompanying him was Shaheen.

Officers have also found that Muzammil stored bags of ammonium nitrate and other explosive materials for nearly 12 days in a room on a farmer’s land in Fatehpur Taga. The farmer, fearing theft, later asked Umar to remove them. Officials said the materials were then shifted to the house of cleric Ishtiaq in the same village.

Separately, a WhatsApp chat between Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather – another accused in the network – and a hospital official has surfaced. In the messages, Adeel repeatedly asks for his pending salary, saying he “urgently needs it” and sharing bank details. Investigators believe the accused doctors may have used their salaries to purchase explosives and equipment, suggesting deliberate financial preparation for the attack.

On Thursday, NIA officials also questioned the former village sarpanch for several hours. He said he had met Muzammil and Umar only during his nephew’s treatment at Al-Falah Hospital, where their relationship developed. “He vacated the house five months ago. I never saw anything suspicious,” he said.