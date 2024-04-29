 Nine cyber fraudsters held for duping people of ₹5 crore in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Nine cyber fraudsters held for duping people of 5 crore in Gurugram

PTI |
Apr 29, 2024 09:03 PM IST

These cyber fraudsters used to pretend to give loans through online loan apps and lured people through advertisements on social media and messages.

Nine cyber fraudsters who duped people across the country of nearly 5 crore have been arrested, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Eight mobile phones, 13 SIM cards and six CPUs were recovered from the accused. (Representative Image)
Eight mobile phones, 13 SIM cards and six CPUs were recovered from the accused. (Representative Image)

According to police, 1,577 complaints have been registered against the arrested people -- Pawan Kumar, Avinash Giri, Bijender Singh, Rishu Kumar, Ritesh, Rahul Jain, Rohit, Gaurav and Ohan Pahwa.

During interrogation, it was revealed that these accused used to commit fraud on the pretext of providing loans through online apps, DCP Siddhant Jain said.

They used to pretend to give loans through online loan apps and lured people through advertisements on social media and messages. When someone contacted them, they used to take money from the victims in the name of different kinds of charges, the DCP said.

Eight mobile phones, 13 SIM cards and six CPU were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that after examining these SIM cards and reviewing the data, it was found that fraud of about 4.92 crore has been committed by them.

Sixty-four cases have been filed against them, of which, three are registered in Haryana, police said.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Nine cyber fraudsters held for duping people of 5 crore in Gurugram
