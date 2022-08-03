Nine-year-old boy drowns in pit beside Dwarka expressway
A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water-filled pit created by construction work on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109, police said on Tuesday.
The minor has been identified as Rishabh and his body was found at around 9am on Tuesday after police contacted workers at the construction site who drained the pit using a pump. The boy’s slipper and clothes were discovered near the pit by his parents.
According to primary investigation, Rishabh reached the spot with a few friends to bathe in the pit at around 6pm on Monday. His friends got scared and fled from the spot after he drowned. They didn’t even inform their parents about the incident after returning home, police said.
Rishabh’s mother returned home at around 7pm and was surprised to not find him home. She asked neighbours who told her that they had spotted him playing around 6pm. Once his father returned home, the couple started looking for the boy and later informed police after failing to find him. They continued to look for him through the night and got to know on Tuesday morning that some children were spotted near the water-filled pit the day before.
Inspector Parveen Kumar, station house officer, Rajendra Park police station, said that the parents have ruled out any foul play. “They have submitted a written complaint that their child drowned while playing. Police are carrying out an inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of their complaint. The body has been sent for autopsy,” he said.
-
15 samples from Maha test negative for monkeypox: state health department
Pune: According to the state health department officials, 15 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. Following reports of confirmed cases in Delhi and Kerala, Maharashtra is on alert with testing for suspected patients. “All samples tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai,” said Maharashtra health department, state surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, adding that the state has three labs testing samples of monkeypox.
-
In UP, 15,000 people undergoing training for ‘first responders’ during mishaps
In a unique initiative, orthopaedic surgeons across the country are aiming to make a record by training over 1.14 lakh people as 'first responders' during road accidents. Of the total number of trainees, 15,000 people are to be imparted training in Uttar Pradesh. The first responder training is about handling cases of road accidents without any medical support, till the medical team arrives. This, doctors say, acts as life saviour.
-
2,000 farmer clusters formed under Aroma Mission
“About 2,000 farmer clusters have been formed under the Aroma Mission run by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and associated laboratories. The farmers of these clusters have been extensively linked with the cultivation of aromatic crops, as a result of which, today, India is moving towards exporting, and becoming self-sufficient in the production of oil of lemongrass and palmarosa,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CIMAP.
-
Kedar Dighe booked for criminal intimidation
The N M Joshi Marg police in Central Mumbai registered a case against Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe (42), who was recently appointed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the new Thane district chief of Sena. Dighe has been booked under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation). “We have registered a case against Kedar Dighe and his friend Rohit Kapoor,” a senior police officer said.
-
Amazon leases 2.3 Lakh Sq Ft in Powai at a rental of ₹3.57 crore per month
Mumbai: One of the largest rental deals in the city this year was sealed when Amazon Data Services India leased a 2.39 lakh sq ft land parcel in Powai for Rs 3.57 crore per month. The lease for the land, which is owned by Larsen and Toubro, is for 21 years and six months, with a lock-in period of 15 years. The deposit paid for the land lease is Rs 99 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics