No agency overseeing Gurugram’s stray dog sterilisation as Vedanta-MCG project awaits rollout

While a private firm has signed an agreement with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to implement a large-scale sterilisation and vaccination programme for stray dogs, officials confirmed that the company will take charge only in the next three months. Until then, Gurugram has no agency in place to manage stray dog sterilisation or vaccination.

The partnership, undertaken under Vedanta Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, follows MCG’s third attempt to float a tender for the citywide animal birth control (ABC) and vaccination drive. Officials said the 15-year agreement will see Anil Aggrawal Foundation of Vedanta oversee operations at two ABC centres in Begumpur Khatola and Basai, while ensuring the “scientific and humane management” of stray dogs across the city.

“An initial investment of ₹10 crore has been made for the programme, which will be utilised for sterilisation and vaccination drives, upgrading existing animal care centres, and ensuring the availability of necessary infrastructure and resources. Through the MoU, the corporation aims to ensure that every part of the city receives scientific and humane management of stray dogs,” an MCG official said, requesting anonymity.

Dr Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner, MCG, said Vedanta is expected to take charge within three months. “While the Begumpur Khatola facility is nearly ready for handover, the Basai centre will require additional renovation before it becomes fully operational,” he added.

HT sought a comment from Vedanta regarding the matter, but did not receive a response by the time of going to print.

When asked about the interim arrangements, Singh admitted that there is no backup plan. “We will try to bring Vedanta on board as soon as possible, and the two new agencies for the programme will be finalised shortly,” he said.

The vacuum follows the abrupt withdrawal of two previously contracted NGOs, Jeevdaya and Animal Sympathy, which stopped operations nearly two months before their contract expiry in December. “The companies will be blacklisted, and legal action will be taken soon,” Singh said.

To fill the gap, MCG had received bids from five agencies for stray dog sterilisation and vaccination earlier in the month, officials said on October 21. One agency will cover Zones 1 and 4, and another Zones 2 and 3, with final selection expected within two to three days. “The civic body will first conduct a technical evaluation of the bidders before finalising two agencies based on tender conditions,” Singh said, adding that “two agencies have also submitted bids for managing stray cattle.”

The new agencies are expected to begin work by next month, covering all four MCG zones. Singh said that the two dog shelters in Begumpur Khatola and Basai will soon be handed over for operation.

Residents, meanwhile, expressed growing concern over the unchecked stray dog population, estimated by civic officials at around 50,000. “There are many stray dogs in the area. One of them even bit my wife. The civic body needs to take action and accelerate the sterilisation and vaccination programme,” said Yogendra Sangwan, a resident of Sector 7 Extension.

Puneet Pahwa, a Sector 45 resident, said, “We reached out to the agency working with MCG in the first week of October only to be informed that they are no longer associated with the civic body. There are many stray dogs in our area which remain unvaccinated.”

Meanwhile, a senior citizen from Sector 46, Sarita Devi, recalled, “Last week, three to four dogs were barking aggressively at each other. I was out for a walk with my friends… We didn’t know what to do.”

Earlier this month, MCG also released new guidelines for stray dog management in line with the Supreme Court’s August order, mandating RWAs to designate feeding zones away from crowded or sensitive areas and forming an Animal Welfare Committee to address disputes involving community animals.

Singh said Vedanta and MCG will coordinate closely with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to manage stray dog issues once operations begin. To be sure, the SC on Monday criticised several states and Union Territories for failing to submit reports on how they have followed its August 22 order regarding the management of stray dogs.