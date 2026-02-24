No deaths reported after Feb 11 as Chayansa village health situation stabilises

The health situation in Chayansa village in Haryana has stabilised, with no deaths reported due to the unidentified illness after February 11, officials said on Monday, adding that the exact cause of the earlier deaths remains unconfirmed as several families did not permit post-mortem examinations. According to health officials, 1,024 OPD consultations have been conducted so far, and blood samples of 723 residents have been collected.

Panic gripped had residents of village on February 6 after authorities in Palwal district declared a health emergency following at least seven deaths linked to illness between January 6 and February 11. While officials had suspected a hepatitis outbreak, they have neither been able to confirm the diagnosis nor identify its source.

Palwal deputy commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth on Monday said the district administration and health department are maintaining heightened vigilance and round-the-clock surveillance in the village to prevent any further spread. “Since February 11, no death linked to the unidentified illness has been reported. The situation is now under control and has normalised,” he said at a press conference.

He clarified that while investigations are ongoing, determining the precise cause of the outbreak has been challenging. “In some cases, post-mortems could not be conducted as families did not consent, which limits clinical conclusions. However, based on available medical records and investigations, it appears that the deaths during the outbreak period may have been caused by two different diseases,” the DC said.

The deputy commissioner said the administration’s focus extends beyond managing the immediate crisis to preventing similar incidents in the future. He announced that a special campaign will be launched against unqualified medical practitioners and the sale of unregulated energy drinks in the area.

“People should seek treatment only from registered doctors. Reuse of syringes and unsafe injections can be a major source of infection. We will take strict action against quacks and unsafe medical practices,” Dr Vashishth said, also flagging contaminated drinking water as a potential risk factor.

Health department teams remain deployed in the village on a 24×7 basis, conducting door-to-door surveys, health screenings and awareness drives. Special medical camps have been set up to provide blood tests, consultations and medicines free of cost, officials said.

Three camps have been operational since February 2 near the IMD school, another school campus and the panchayat area. Tests for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, liver function and other parameters are being conducted regularly. A government helpline number — 01275-240022 — has been activated for public assistance.

Dr Vashishth said that out of 15 deaths reported in Chayansa during the period under review, only seven were linked to the unidentified illness. “Six deaths were due to natural causes associated with old age, one was linked to mental health issues, and one death occurred outside the village, though the last rites were performed here,” he said.

According to health officials, 1,024 OPD consultations have been conducted so far, and blood samples of 723 residents have been collected. Three medical teams continue to remain stationed in the village. As a preventive measure, chlorine tablets are being distributed, fogging operations are underway, and hepatitis vaccination is being carried out.

“The health and safety of villagers is our highest priority. Surveillance, testing and awareness efforts will continue until the situation is fully resolved and public confidence is fully restored,” the deputy commissioner said.