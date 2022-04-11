No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana; light rainfall likely on April 13

Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here.

Sizzling heat also swept Gurugram and Hisar which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani.

Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Ambala 41.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 43.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 41.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 42.6 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.

A western disturbance may bring isolated rainfall over parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, according to the weather office.

Dust-raising winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are likely over southern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday, the MeT centre said.