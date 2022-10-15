NOCs not required for sale and purchase of units in regularised colonies: DTCP

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) issued directions on Friday stating plot owners in regularised colonies across the ate are no longer required to obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the department for the sale and purchase of properties. The move provides relief to property owners in around 700 regularised colonies in the city who have complained of property registrations getting delayed due to the earlier mandate.

The order was issued by TL Satyaprakash, director general, district town and country planning. According to him, property owners suggested that NOC from the DTCP should not be required for the sale and purchase of properties in colonies which have already been regularised by urban local bodies such as municipal corporations and committees.

”There shall be no requirement of NOC under section 7A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975, in case of plots and properties forming part of the layout plan/plans considered at the time of regularisations of the colonies by municipal corporations/ committees under the relevant statue/policies,” the order said. The order further said that violations noticed by urban local bodies within regularised colonies will be referred to the town and country planning department for further action.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said that this decision will help thousands of plot owners in the district. “A lot of registrations were delayed because of this requirement. This is a positive decision for the benefit of the general public,” he said. DTCP officials said that they are adopting more measures to streamline the process of issuing NOCs and make property registrations easier for people.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Karnal, said, “This decision will benefit plot owners across the state. The department has also sought suggestions from field officers and share information regarding NOCs under section 7A and also make property registrations easier by the revenue department,” he said.

