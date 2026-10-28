‘Not an accident, but a calculated act’: SIT in Gurugram road rage case finds accused Baisla intentionally hit Sia

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation into the Gurugram road rage case has concluded that accused Kalyan Baisla “intentionally” struck the motorcycle of biker Shivani Chauhan, known as ‘Sia’ on social media, when she was travelling with her friends from Golf Course Road towards Extension Road on September 13. Police personnel escort Kalyan Baisla, accused of chasing and ramming his car into woman biker Shivani Chauhan (Sia) on Gurugram's Golf Course Road. (PTI)

The chargesheet is expected to retain all offences listed in the FIR, including attempt to murder charges, based on the findings of the probe into the incident, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Chauhan was riding her motorcycle with a group of bikers when Baisla allegedly repeatedly approached her and tried to strike up a conversation. She gestured to him to maintain a safe distance to avoid a collision.

The incident came to light after Chauhan, known as Sia on social media, posted footage of the collision on Instagram. The video went viral, prompting police to register a suo motu FIR at the Sector 56 police station on September 14 under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Police said Chauhan accelerated to get away, but Baisla allegedly pursued her, caught up with her and abruptly changed lanes, hitting her before fleeing. Other bikers tried to stop the car at a traffic signal, but the driver sped away.

What SIT found The SIT report has concluded "this was not an accident, but a calculated, intentional act", a senior police officer said, as quoted by PTI.

The probe revealed that accused Kalyan Baisla, had "deliberately rammed his vehicle into the female biker's motorcycle following an act of misbehaviour", the officer said.

"The SIT has prepared a draft of the charge sheet. The charge sheet will be filed in court within a week, in accordance with the sections of law applied in the FIR," said ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, as quoted by PTI.

Baisla, his cousin were arrested on September 15 There were four people in the car at the time of the incident. Baisla and his cousin Lavnish were in the front. Police said Baisla and Lavnish allegedly fled to their hometown in Palwal after the incident. The two subsequently travelled to Salasar and Mehandipur Balaji in Rajasthan before being arrested on September 15, HT reported earlier.

On September 15, Gurugram Police arrested Baisla and Lavnish from Rajgarh in Dausa, Rajasthan. Both are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail.

Police said both accused had applied for regular bail following their arrest, but the court rejected their pleas. According to officials, the prosecution opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and concerns that the accused could influence the victim or witnesses and interfere with the investigation.

Police also stated that the investigation did not establish that the two accused were intoxicated at the time of the incident. However, CCTV footage and other technical evidence confirmed that they had visited a nightclub on MG Road after travelling from Palwal with two other men, who were not found to be involved in the case. The road rage incident occurred within half an hour of the accused leaving the nightclub.