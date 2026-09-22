Nuh cops seize 2.125kg heroin worth ₹4.3 crore, arrest two
The heroin was packed in 40 packets concealed behind the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Creta, which was also impounded by police.
Two men have been arrested for allegedly smuggling 2.125 kg of heroin worth an estimated ₹4.3 crore in the international market, police said, adding that the contraband was recovered from their Hyundai Creta in Nuh early on Saturday.
According to police, the Tauru Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and the district anti-narcotics cell received a tip-off that two active drug peddlers were carrying a large consignment of contraband and heading towards Nanuka village in Nuh. Police subsequently placed barricades near Rangala Ghat early on Saturday.
Police said the accused accelerated the Hyundai Creta after spotting police vehicles and deliberately rammed into them. However, the teams managed to intercept the car and overpower both men on the spot.
During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 40 packets of heroin concealed behind the driver’s seat. The total weight of the seized contraband was 2.125 kg, police said. The drug was seized and the Creta was impounded.
One of the accused was identified as a resident of Nanuka village in Nuh, while the second hails from Khedi village in Rajasthan’s Khairthal district, officers said.
An FIR was registered against the two at Sadar Tauru police station under sections 21(c) (possession of commercial quantity of manufactured drugs or preparations), 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 60 (confiscation of illicit drugs, plants, and conveyances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Nuh superintendent of police (SP) Dr Arpit Jain said the accused were produced before a court on Saturday and taken on a two-day police remand for further interrogation. They will be produced before the court again on Tuesday, police said.
“We are currently questioning them to unearth their entire supply chain and procurement network. We are also looking into their assets, financial transactions, and other accomplices involved in this interstate syndicate to dismantle their operations completely,” Dr Jain said.
The SP added that this was the second major narcotics bust in Nuh in the last 20 days. On August 26, the Tauru CIA unit had arrested two smugglers with 1.597 kg of heroin worth roughly ₹3.15 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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