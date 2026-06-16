Nuh health official held in ₹50,000 graft case

A team of the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior government health official in Nuh on Monday for allegedly accepting a ₹50,000 bribe to allow the reopening of a sealed hospital. The suspect was posted at a government medical hospital in Nuh’s Mandikhera. The case originated from a raid on an unlicensed medical facility allegedly operated by a couple without medical degrees. (File photo)

A senior ACB official said the official had demanded ₹5 lakh from the hospital owner to permit resumption of operations at the unlicensed facility.

“The bribe was also to clear the hospital owner and his wife’s name from a criminal case that was filed by the state health department with the police,” the officer quoted above said, asking not to be named.

The case in question stems from a June 4 raid by a chief minister’s flying squad team and health department officials at the hospital in Punhana, which officials had found was operating without a licence.

The woman serving as a general government nurse and midwife, and her husband were allegedly running the facility and treating patients without medical degrees. The hospital was sealed and a first information report was registered naming the the couple at Punhana Police Station, officials said.

“The complainant, who is the GNM’s husband, got in touch with the official handling the inquiry. The official arrested on Monday had back then demanded ₹5 lakh, but the complainant could arrange only ₹50,000,” the ACB officer said.

An FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the ACB police station in Gurugram.

ACB inspector Raj Karan said a trap team led by inspector Jaipal arrested the official while accepting the bribe in Nuh. “The bribe money, which he had kept in his personal car, was also recovered,” he added.