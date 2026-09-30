Nuh man beaten to death in fight over abusive Facebook post, 2 held: Police
Aakil Khan, 23, was killed intervening in a family fight in Nuh. Two suspects were arrested; seven more remain at large.
A 23-year-old man was beaten to death after he intervened in a fight between two related families in a locality in Baisi, Nuh, police said on Wednesday. Two suspects were arrested on Monday night, police said, adding that the incident occurred on September 23.
The victim was identified as Aakil Khan, a neighbour who was also related to both families, police said. The accused were identified as Mohammad Shoaib and Mohammad Munfed.
“The incident began when a member of one family made an abusive Facebook post against the other family. The second family asked the first to remove the post, but they refused. On the night of September 23, a dispute occurred among the children of the two families, which escalated into a brawl. Their parents and other family members also got involved in the altercation. The victim, Aakil, tried to intervene to stop it but members of both families assaulted him with rods and sticks. The victim’s wife Firdaus and father Akbar Khan also sustained injuries from assault while trying to rescue Aakil,” said inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Nuh Sadar police station.
Aakil was rushed by his family to Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati government medical college and hospital, from where he was shifted to PGIMS Rohtak due to his critical condition, and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on September 24.
Police said that at least seven more suspects in the case were yet to be arrested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.