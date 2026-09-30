Nuh man beaten to death in fight over abusive Facebook post, 2 held: Police

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death after he intervened in a fight between two related families in a locality in Baisi, Nuh, police said on Wednesday. Two suspects were arrested on Monday night, police said, adding that the incident occurred on September 23. The arrested accused. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Aakil Khan, a neighbour who was also related to both families, police said. The accused were identified as Mohammad Shoaib and Mohammad Munfed.

“The incident began when a member of one family made an abusive Facebook post against the other family. The second family asked the first to remove the post, but they refused. On the night of September 23, a dispute occurred among the children of the two families, which escalated into a brawl. Their parents and other family members also got involved in the altercation. The victim, Aakil, tried to intervene to stop it but members of both families assaulted him with rods and sticks. The victim’s wife Firdaus and father Akbar Khan also sustained injuries from assault while trying to rescue Aakil,” said inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Nuh Sadar police station.

Aakil was rushed by his family to Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati government medical college and hospital, from where he was shifted to PGIMS Rohtak due to his critical condition, and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on September 24.

Police said that at least seven more suspects in the case were yet to be arrested.